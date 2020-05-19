Global  

U.S. Surgeon General warns of new COVID clusters after protests

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
U.S. Surgeon General warns of new COVID clusters after protests

U.S. Surgeon General warns of new COVID clusters after protests

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams says to expect new coronavirus outbreaks as crowds gather to protest the death of George Floyd.

Recovered from the virus.- - u-s surgeon general doctor- jerome adams says to expect - new coronavirus outbreaks as- crowds gather to protest the- death of george floyd.- demonstrations in cities and- towns across the nation have- brought thousands of people - together in close - proximity.- many demonstrators have worn- face coverings.

- however, the crowded protests - have made social- distancing nearly impossible in- many cases.

- adams also noted that the - pandemic has disproportionat- ely affected people of color.

- he is just the latest governmen- leader to - express concern.-



