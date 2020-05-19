U.S. Surgeon General warns of new COVID clusters after protests

Recovered from the virus.- - u-s surgeon general doctor- jerome adams says to expect - new coronavirus outbreaks as- crowds gather to protest the- death of george floyd.- demonstrations in cities and- towns across the nation have- brought thousands of people - together in close - proximity.- many demonstrators have worn- face coverings.
- however, the crowded protests - have made social- distancing nearly impossible in- many cases.
- adams also noted that the - pandemic has disproportionat- ely affected people of color.
- he is just the latest governmen- leader to - express concern.-