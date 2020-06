LVMPD release new details on bloody night of protests Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:28s - Published 2 hours ago LVMPD release new details on bloody night of protests NEWS: Police say a Metro officer was shot and is in critical condition, and a 25 year old man was killed in Monday's protests. 0

