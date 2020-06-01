Ed Davis On Protests In Brockton, Boston
WBZ security analyst Ed Davis talks about the police response to the recent protests.
MA TV News Ed Davis On Protests In Brockton, Boston - CBS Boston https://t.co/GIjrVjENeW 12 minutes ago
Ed Davis: Police Must Use "Delicate Balance" Responding To ProtestsEd Davis says preparation is key, starting with intelligence gathering before the protests start. WBZ-TV's Cheryl Fiandaca reports.
Ed Davis: Law Enforcement Response Will Last For Days Following ProtestsThe former Boston Police Commissioner and CBSN Boston security analyst predicts a change in policing throughout the protests.