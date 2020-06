Joe Biden, Donald Trump Win Pennsylvania Primaries Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:44s - Published 14 minutes ago Biden is closer to securing the delegates needed for the Democratic nomination. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DOVER WERE DAMAGED BY LOOTINGOVER THE WEEKEND.A CURFEW IN DOVER REMAINS INEFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.♪♪AMID THE UNREST AND THEPANDEMIC, THERE WAS AN ELECTION.JOE BIDEN IS CLOSER TO SECURINGTHE DELEGATES NEEDED TO WIN THEDEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIALNOMINATION.BIDEN WON THE PENNSYLVANIAPRIMARY TONIGHT.HE EASILY DEFEATED VERMONTSENATOR BERNIE SANDERS.ON THE REPUBLICAN SIDE,PRESIDENT TRUMP RAN VIRTUALLYUNOPPOSED.SIX STATES AND THE DISTRICT OFCOLUMBIA ALSO HELD CONTESTS.IN BUCKS COUNTY REPUBLICANCONGRESSMAN BRIAN FITZPATRICKSTOPPED A PRIMARY CHALLENGE FROMBUSINESSMAN ANDY MEEHAN.FITZPATRICK WILL FACE DEMOCRATCHRISTINA FA FELL 0 IN NOVEMBER.FANELLO IS A FORMER COUNTY





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Pandemic, Protests Triggering Gun Sales To Shoot Up



Business Insider reports that compared to the same period in 2019, US gun sales skyrocketed in April and May. Analysts say the ongoing civil unrest across the country could be behind the surge... Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published 3 hours ago Biden vows to heal racial wounds, rips Trump's response



Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday blasted President Donald Trump's response to U.S. protests over racism and police misconduct, vowing to try to heal the country's racial divide.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:37 Published 5 hours ago