Cyclone Nisarga to make landfall near Mumbai which is already stressed under the impact of Coronavirus; PM Modi assures all assistance to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray; ICMR scientist says India far away from Covid peak despite reporting over 8,000 cases daily; India and China to conduct Lt General-level talks to resolve LAC issue in Ladakh; China reacts sharply to Trump's plan to extend G7 invite to Russia, India, Australia and South Korea and other top news #G7 #Trump #CycloneNisarga #Ladakh

Cyclone Nisarga to make landfall near Mumbai, coastal Maharashtra on red alert | Oneindia News

A cyclone made landfall south of India’s financial capital of Mumbai, with storm surge threatening...

Super cyclone Nisarga is expected to make landfall late on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning...