Protesters clash with police after peaceful protest in Brockton

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IS LIVE IN BROCKTON WITH THEOVERNIGHT EVELOPMENTS.TED: GOOD.CREWS HAVE STARTED TO ARRIVE ATTHIS DUNKIN DONUTS ON MONTELLOSTREET.NOTHING LIKE THE MESS WE SAW INBOSTON MONDAY NIGHT.POLICE SET OFF TEARGAS TRYING TOFORCE PEOPLE BACK AFTER THEY SAYROCKS AND BOTTLES WERE THROWN ATOFFICERS.ONE STATE TROOPER AND SEVERALBROCKTON OFFICERS SUFFERED MINORINJURIESTHIS ALL STARTED AFTER APEACEFUL RALLY AT THE WESTMIDDLE SCHOOL WHERE THOSEGATHERED CALLED FOR AN END TORACIAL INJUSTICE IN THE WAKE OFTHE KILLING OF GEORGE FLOYD INMINNEAPOLIS.AFTER THAT RALLY, SOMEPROTESTERS MARCHED TOWARDSTHIS AREA DOWNTOWN.ONE MAN WE SPOKE TO SAID,DESPITE THE ESCALATION THATFOLLOWED, EVERYONE HAD ONE GOAL.