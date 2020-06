Boris Johnson snaps at Sir Keir Starmer in heated PMQs

Boris Johnson says that the UK Covid alert level did allow for further easing of lockdown measures as discussion at PMQs grew heated on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson slapped the despatch box as he replied: “He [Keir Starmer] knows perfectly well that the alert level does allow it and he didn’t raise that issue with me when we had a conversation on the telephone and he knows the reason we’ve been able to make the progress we have – the five tests have been fulfilled.