Jaime King arrested at Black Lives Matter protest

Thousands join protest in London after George Floyd's deathThousands of protesters have flooded central London for a demonstration in response to the death of George Floyd. Activists chanted "black lives matter" and "we will not be silent" as they marched from..
John Boyega Among Thousands At London George Floyd ProtestStar Wars actor John Boyega was one of thousands of socially-distanced Black Lives Matter protesters in London's Hyde Park. The film star also gave an impassioned speech to protesters namechecking..