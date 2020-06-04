Police and protesters clash in central London
Protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement clash with police on King Charles Street and then the wider Westminster area as confrontations continued into the late evening.
Thousands participate in Black Lives Matter march in LondonThousands of protesters participated in a Black Lives Matter march in London on Sunday (June 7).
The march began outside the US Embassy and travelled to Whitehall.
It is one of several..
Protesters in Portland are told to go home after police close streetsPolice in Portland closed roads and told peaceful protesters to go home during demonstrations on June 4.
The clip shows the police allegedly saying “leave now or prepare to be beat”.
The..
Bottles and liquids thrown at police as protester arrested outside Downing StreetWater bottles and liquids were thrown towards police officers following the arrest of a protester during a Black Lives Matter march in central London on Sunday (June 7).
The protester was lead into..