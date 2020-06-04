Police and protesters clash in central London

Protesters from the Black Lives Matter movement clash with police on King Charles Street and then the wider Westminster area as confrontations continued into the late evening.

Pockets of protesters clashed with police after thousands of people flooded into central London for a...

MR MEE RT @SharkNewsWires : Happening Now : The scene at the Black lives matter George Floyd protest in central #London as protesters clash with ri… 6 hours ago

Mark Davis RT @MatthewBevan : I have been in the Suburban Concourse at Central hundreds of times and it is the worst place I can think of for a clash b… 2 hours ago