Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Media Briefing On George Floyd Protests And Coronavirus Pandemic: June 3, 2020

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 24:14s - Published
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Media Briefing On George Floyd Protests And Coronavirus Pandemic: June 3, 2020

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Media Briefing On George Floyd Protests And Coronavirus Pandemic: June 3, 2020

The governor discusses the NYPD's performance on Tuesday night and the need for protesters to do so safely amid the pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

'Is this smart?' Cuomo concerned protests will spread virus

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday he was concerned that mass protests over George...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle Times


Cuomo says he stands with Minneapolis protesters, links higher rates of coronavirus to racial inequality

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday used social media and his daily coronavirus briefing to lash...
FOXNews.com - Published



Tweets about this

RicThomas16

Ric Thomas Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Media Briefing On George Floyd Protests And Coronavi... https://t.co/zJgmTGIXcC via @YouTube 10 minutes ago

trinaj

trina johnson @NYGovCuomo https://t.co/iVIRpMXPIr The media are not covering President Cuomo today, due to the coverage of the lo… https://t.co/oDttC0J6RU 2 days ago

trinaj

trina johnson https://t.co/iVIRpMXPIr President Cuomo is live now. The media wants to focus on the protestors. Connect to the link above to see him now. 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Roxie Washington Wants Justice For George Floyd [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Roxie Washington Wants Justice For George Floyd

Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd's daughter Gianna, spoke at a press conference on Tuesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Roxie said George was a good man and that he deserves justice.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:22Published
University Of Denver Professor Talks About History In The Making [Video]

University Of Denver Professor Talks About History In The Making

Educators like Apryl Alexander say these times are helping teach history so that injustices don't continue.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:00Published