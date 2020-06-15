Global  

Coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decline in New York
Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Gov.

Andrew Cuomo discussed the coronavirus numbers in New York and across the country during his press conference Wednesday.

He also declared Juneteenth a holiday for state employees.

His daily press briefing this morning, which wrapped up a short while ago.

Today the governor pointed out that unlike other states, the number of coronavirus hospitalizations has decreased in new york even as testing has increased.

Cuomo says this is because new yorkers have been following proper safety rules.

The governor also announced an executive order making june 19th - also known as "juneteenth" - a holiday for state employees, and said next year he will push to make it an official state holiday for all new yorkers.

Juneteenth is a national celebration of the end of slavery in the united states.



