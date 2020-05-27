Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cuomo increases gatherings to 25
Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Cuomo increases gatherings to 25

Cuomo increases gatherings to 25

During his press conference Monday, June 15, Gov.

Andrew Cuomo said the limit on gatherings has increased from 10 to 25.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Did not give a number on how many people in our region may have thrown their's out, but is asking people to call his office if they believe they did.

Governor cuomo held his daily press briefing this morning, and he announced a change to state policy when it comes to gatherings of people.

He says new yorkers can now have 25 people at a gathering, up from 10.

He also stressed the need to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing, so new york doesn't see a rise in coronavirus cases.

Feed our vets has seen the amount of assistance needed by local veterans jump in



Related news from verified sources

New York to allow gatherings of up to 25 people: Cuomo

Gatherings of up to 25 people will be permitted in parts of New York that have entered the third...
Reuters - Published

Watch live: Cuomo gives update on pandemic and protests

Cuomo issued warning after reports came in from across the state of large gatherings where people...
CBS News - Published

N.Y. Gov. Cuomo Could ‘Reverse’ Reopening In Regions Breaking Social Distancing Rules, Restaurants And Bars Could Lose Liquor Licenses

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sent a stern warning to restaurant and bar owners Sunday after reports...
CBS 2 - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Amid social distancing violations, Cuomo urges local leaders 'do your job' [Video]

Amid social distancing violations, Cuomo urges local leaders 'do your job'

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that gatherings of up to 25 people will be permitted in parts of New York that have entered the third phase of the state's reopening plan, up from a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published
Local mosque happy to get back to worship and prayer [Video]

Local mosque happy to get back to worship and prayer

After the spread of COVID-19, mosques, churches and temples had to close. However, Governor Cuomo announced of over the weekend that houses of worship may resume public gatherings at 25 percent..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:43Published
New York Governor Allows Non-Essential Gatherings Of 10 Or Less People [Video]

New York Governor Allows Non-Essential Gatherings Of 10 Or Less People

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order allowing non-essential gathering of 10 or less people. According to Business Insider, the state reached its lowest single-day deaths for the first..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published