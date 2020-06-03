Bundesliga takes no action against players supporting Floyd protests

The German Football Association (DFB) says Bundesliga players are free to show their support for protests over the death of George Floyd.

VIDEO SHOWS: BORUSSIA DORTMUND PLAYERS JADON SANCHO AND ACHRAF HAKIMI REVEAL T-SHIRTS READING "JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD" AFTER SCORING GOALS.

BORUSSIA MOENCHENGLADBACH'S MARCUS THURAM KNEELS AFTER SCORING.

SCREEN SHOT OF TWEET FROM THE GERMAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION (DFB) ANNOUNCING, IN GERMAN, THAT THERE WILL BE NO DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS FOR DISPLAYS RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: PADERBORN, GERMANY (MAY 31, 2020) (REUTERS PICTURES - ACCESS ALL) (MUTE) 1.

STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF JADON SANCHO SHOWING T-SHIRT WITH "JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD" MESSAGE 2.

STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF SANCHO SCORING 3.

STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF SANCHO WITH "JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD" T-SHIRT 4.

STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF DORTMUND'S ACHRAF HAKIMI SCORING 5.

STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF HAKIMI WITH "JUSTICE FOR GEORGE FLOYD" T-SHIRT MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY (MAY 31, 2020) (REUTERS PICTURES - ACCESS ALL) (MUTE) 6.

STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF MARCUS THURMAN SCORES FOR BORUSSIA MOENCHENGLADBACH 7.

STILL PHOTOGRAPH OF THURMAN KNEELS AFTER SCORING INTERNET (JUNE 3, 2020) (TWITTER @DFB - MUST COURTESY @DFB) 8.

SCREEN SHOT OF TWEET FROM THE GERMAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION (DFB) ANNOUNCING, IN GERMAN, THAT THERE WILL BE NO DISCIPLINARY ACTIONS AGAINST HAKIMI, SANCHO, MCKENNIE & THURMAN FOR DISPLAYS STORY: Bundesliga players are free to show their support for protests over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed in police custody in the United States, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Wednesday (June 3).

The DFB said in a statement that no disciplinary action would be taken against Borussia Dortmund's Achraf Hakimi and Jadon Sancho, Weston McKennie of Schalke 04 or Borussia Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram -- all of whom signalled their support during matches.

England international Sancho was shown a yellow card after removing his shirt to reveal the message "Justice for George Floyd", although the booking was for the shirt removal, rather than the slogan.

Soccer's world governing body FIFA, which forbids players expressing personal views about politics, religion and social issues on the field, broke with its usual protocol and advised "common sense" in dealing with such incidents.

The DFB said it would take no action against symbols of solidarity with the protests in the U.S. and across the world.

(Production: Kurt Michael Hall)