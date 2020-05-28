Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Batwoman' to Create New Lead Character After Ruby Rose's Departure | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:37s - Published
'Batwoman' to Create New Lead Character After Ruby Rose's Departure | THR News

'Batwoman' to Create New Lead Character After Ruby Rose's Departure | THR News

The CW series is opting not to recast the role of Kate Kane that Rose played in season one.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Batwoman will introduce a new lesbian lead character following the shock departure of Ruby Rose

Batwoman CW series chiefs plan to cast a new LGBT+ lead character after the shock departure of Ruby...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizIndependent


The CW Looking To Re-Cast 'Batwoman' With Completely New Character!

The CW has started casting to replace Ruby Rose in Batwoman! The network is looking to replace Kate...
Just Jared Jr - Published



Tweets about this

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @THRtv: 'Batwoman' to Create New Lead Character After Ruby Rose's Departure | THR News https://t.co/pMUhyAtdjR https://t.co/UW4A67qCaY 51 minutes ago

THRtv

THR TV News 'Batwoman' to Create New Lead Character After Ruby Rose's Departure | THR News https://t.co/pMUhyAtdjR https://t.co/UW4A67qCaY 1 hour ago

TC_Stark

Tia Fabi RT @GeekVibesNation: Rumor: 'BATWOMAN' To Create New Character as Lead https://t.co/teMy3vwr3U #Batwoman https://t.co/k7y5K5ESAG 3 hours ago

GeekVibesNation

Geek Vibes Nation 🖖 Rumor: 'BATWOMAN' To Create New Character as Lead https://t.co/teMy3vwr3U #Batwoman https://t.co/k7y5K5ESAG 8 hours ago

bruceswhore

tricia @CWBatwoman how are y'all gonna do kate so dirty?? THE ONLY BATWOMAN IN COMICS? recast the role and don't create a… https://t.co/BBysvGodtY 22 hours ago

nlopes952

Nadia🇵🇹 I 💗 Stana Katic #Absentia 👀 RT @TheCancelBeast: Following Ruby Rose Exit from #Batwoman, the series has decided to create a new lead character and will not Recast the… 23 hours ago

TheCancelBeast

The Cancel Beast Following Ruby Rose Exit from #Batwoman, the series has decided to create a new lead character and will not Recast… https://t.co/AFoKU2j2iD 23 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Ruby Rose's Batwoman character to be replaced by new crimefighter [Video]

Ruby Rose's Batwoman character to be replaced by new crimefighter

Batwoman bosses are hunting for a completely new character to replace Ruby Rose's Kate Kane on the hit TV show.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:41Published
Ruby Rose Releases "Cryptic" Statement [Video]

Ruby Rose Releases "Cryptic" Statement

Last week Ruby Rose shocked her fans and quit the show 'Batwoman.' Rose was the titular character. Neither Rose nor producers let on why they were parting ways. HuffPo reports that the decision to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published