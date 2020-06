John Boyega Delivers Speech at Black Lives Matter Protest in London | THR News Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:17s - Published 48 minutes ago John Boyega Delivers Speech at Black Lives Matter Protest in London | THR News John Boyega has delivered an impassioned speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in London on Wednesday, one of many major anti-racism demonstrations that have taken place around the world following the death of George Floyd. 0

Tweets about this Hastler_Lem RT @RanaAyyub: John Boyega Delivers a Wrenching, Powerful Speech to London Protesters "I need you to understand how painful this***is. I… 18 seconds ago Dana Páez RT @enews: #StarWars star John Boyega delivered a powerful speech during a #BlackLivesMatter protest in London: "I need you to understand h… 2 minutes ago George Roussos RT @baphometx: «Black lives have always mattered," Boyega told demonstrators. "We have always been important.» - John Boyega Delivers Rousi… 10 minutes ago DSMWcom John Boyega Delivers Powerful Speech During London’s Black Lives Matter Protest https://t.co/v5IfdcXMkp 11 minutes ago Richard Pennie John Boyega leads the stars at Black Lives Matter demonstration https://t.co/Shl54l4wjq via @DailyMailCeleb 13 minutes ago STEVE FM Star Wars Actor John Boyega Delivers Powerful Speech At London Black Lives Matter Protest https://t.co/FfmWFpd4PB 13 minutes ago Roger Michael Star Wars actor @JohnBoyega delivers an impassioned speech as he joins celebrity protesters Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid,… https://t.co/FYDb44Zx5P 15 minutes ago