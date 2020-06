Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video

A plane slid on the runway at the Mumbai airport amid cyclone Nisarga.

A McDonnell Douglas aircraft, operated by FedEx, overshot the runway amid heavy rain and high wind speed caused by the cyclone.

Airport officials said that airport operations weren't affected by the incident which happened around noon, as the plane was quickly towed away.

However, arrivals and departures from the airport were suspended between 2:30 pm and 7 pm as a precaution.

