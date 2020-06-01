Charges filed against three officers who watched as George Floyd died
Charges against Derek Chauvin, the police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck, have also been upgraded to second-degree murder.View on euronews
Alicia Lewis RT @kare11: Minnesota AG Keith Ellison and Hennepin Co. Attorney Mike Freeman filed criminal complaints against the three former officers,… 2 minutes ago
Albanian Angry Bird https://t.co/9B0erpj9Ss Charges filed against three officers who watched as George Floyd died https://t.co/ruO5WvGhpm 12 minutes ago
KARE 11 Minnesota AG Keith Ellison and Hennepin Co. Attorney Mike Freeman filed criminal complaints against the three forme… https://t.co/YGHGX6bJuH 14 minutes ago
WEAU 13 News The calmer protests came on the same day that prosecutors charged three more police officers and filed a new, tough… https://t.co/ETvzbMizVQ 59 minutes ago
सुनील त्रिपाठी इंडिया RT @IndiaToday: The calmer protests came on the same day that prosecutors charged three more police officers and filed a new, tougher charg… 1 hour ago
IndiaToday The calmer protests came on the same day that prosecutors charged three more police officers and filed a new, tough… https://t.co/L3cORFw5j3 1 hour ago
WSLS 10 This comes as prosecutors charged three more police officers and filed a new, tougher charge against the officer at… https://t.co/kZZ4K4Lvll 1 hour ago
Stunish News INTERNATIONAL: George Floyd: New charges filed against Chauvin, three others.
Former Minneapolis policeman, Derek… https://t.co/jUxR2He71z 2 hours ago
Duchess of Sussex: Situation in US ‘absolutely devastating’The Duchess of Sussex has shared her devastation at racial division and protests in the United States in a graduation talk to her old high school. In a video address, Meghan told leavers at the..
OC Sheriff's Department Investigating Deputy Who Wore 'Unauthorized Insignia' On UniformAn Orange County sheriff's deputy has been placed on administrative leave for wearing patches associated with extremist groups on his uniform at a Tuesday protest in Costa Mesa against police brutality..