Charges filed against three officers who watched as George Floyd died

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Charges filed against three officers who watched as George Floyd died

Charges filed against three officers who watched as George Floyd died

Charges against Derek Chauvin, the police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck, have also been upgraded to second-degree murder.View on euronews

