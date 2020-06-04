Robot bartender serves up safe booze to South Koreans

But Cabo is no human bartender, but a purely electronic, six-foot tall humanoid robot that serves up drinks at Seoul 's Coffee Bar K.

In a tailored jacket and bow tie, Cabo turns a block of ice into a perfect spherical ice ball to serve up a classic whiskey on the rocks.

Meet the robot bartender shaking up a storm in South Korea CABO CARVING ICE CUBE AND THEN STOPPING AND SAYING (Korean): "Do you see this?

A beautiful ice ball has been made." Cabo the six-foot humanoid robot is the face of a new era of bartending It is helping to bring safer, contactless service to Seoul's cocktail-lovers and has a special flare for shaping ice (SOUNDBITE) (Korean) BARTENDER AT COFFEE BAR K, CHOI WON-WOO, SAYING: "Since this space is usually filled with people, customers tend to feel very anxious.

I think the customers will feel safer when the robot carves and serves the ice rather than we do it ourselves." Cabo picks up the more labor intensive jobs so his human colleagues don't have to (SOUNDBITE) (Korean) BARTENDER COFFEE BAR K, CHOI WON-WOO, SAYING: "I don't think a robot can fill the shoes of an actual person when it comes to communication.

So when it comes to that, we'll do the service part and the robot will take over a lot of the technical roles, like carving ice."