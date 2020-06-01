Global  

George Floyd died with COVID-19

George Floyd died with COVID-19

George Floyd died with COVID-19

New details in the death of George Floyd - the autopsy shows that he was positive for COVID-19.

That came from a nasal swab performed after his death.

