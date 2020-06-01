George Floyd died with COVID-19
New details in the death of George Floyd - the autopsy shows that he was positive for COVID-19.
That came from a nasal swab performed after his death.
Pleasedtotweetyou RT @DVATW: Let me see. George Floyd had the illegal drug methamphetamine in his body when he died, and also was found to have "fentanyl int… 30 seconds ago
Cindi RT @JamilSmith: George Floyd tested positive for COVID-19 in early April. Per the full autopsy report, he was still asymptomatic when he di… 46 seconds ago
Sike Strazt @TFF @TheZipFilez George Floyd was held down by 3 cops and they applied so much pressure he died of suffocation after on… https://t.co/b8lijjrj1P 2 minutes ago
Rolajol @PermSecScot @scotgov @UKCivilService @raceequalitySG Get a life. Did you kneel for Sheku Bayoh. EXCLUSIVE: Fami… https://t.co/KKRyu9qymI 2 minutes ago
bekah marie Sheku Bayoh was a black man who died of positional asphyxia in custody after police attacked him with pepper spray,… https://t.co/lB4DbVzDly 3 minutes ago
amyjojohannson RT @jeligon: EXCLUSIVE: “I’m going to always remember seeing the fear in Floyd’s face because he’s such a king. That’s what sticks with me,… 3 minutes ago
Irie RT @yarimarbonilla: The world stopped to protect us from COVID, yet George Floyd had no symptoms, died instead by police encounter. Breanna… 3 minutes ago
VICERØY × HHH 🚁↘🤸♀️ RT @Balboar9: John Boyega says "we don't know what George Floyd could've become." He was a 46 year old amateur porn star with a felony reco… 4 minutes ago
Reducing the virus spread while protestingPublic health experts say to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus during protesting, wear a mask. They also recommend using noisemakers and written signs instead of chanting.
Mercedes F1 boss backs Hamilton on racial injusticeMercedes team boss Toto Wolff gives Lewis Hamilton his full backing for the passionate condemnation of racial injustice after the death of George Floyd.