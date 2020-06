BCCI READY TO ORGANISE IPL 2020 OUTSIDE INDIA: ARUN DHUMAL | OneIndia News

BCCI, as well as the fans, believe that IPL 2020 could still be hosted in the year if the T20 World Cup 2020 gets postponed due to the COVID19 pandemic.

The BCCI treasurer Arun Kumar Dhumal believes the board's priority will be to organise the tournament in India if everything falls into place.

But if the safety of the players, which is of paramount importance, isn't foolproof at home then the board might also consider hosting the domestic league abroad.