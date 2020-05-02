Community unity across the North State

As protests across the nation continue -- many resulted in levels of violence... so far in our region -- it's been limited... brandon benitez joins us in studio with how one local leader in the african american community is proud of what he's seeing.

Alan, with one exception where tensions rose for a moment yesterday in redding -- protests have been peaceful... i spoke to executive director bobby jones senior with the african american cultural center in oroville... while the coronavirus has limited people from visiting in- person, this center has been a resource staple for african american families and communities... following last week's in-custody death of george floyd -- jones told me he's proud of the communities efforts to stand in solidarity with one another... i appreciate all the allies that have reached out to me personally to see how could i help.

I'm glad people are showing civilians and law enforcement hugging up because that officer doesn't speak for every officer in america he might speak for some, don't get me wrong, but he doesn't speak for every officer in america and we have to make that communities understand that jones pointed to police departments and congressman doug lamalfa who've all reached out to offer support and help... jones hopes that cities like chico, oroville, and redding can continue setting the example for unity in the community... the next protest in chico is scheduled for friday at the chico city plaza... but the protests that toko place yesterday and today in downtown chico weren't scheduled so they might be out tomorrow as well... alan back to you.... let's get