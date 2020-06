Snana Poornima festival for Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra begins in Odisha

Snana Poornima festival began in Odisha's Puri for Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra at Shree Jagannath Temple.

No devotees are allowed in the temple this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

Snana Poornima marks the beginning of the annual Rath Yatra.