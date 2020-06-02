Breonna petition

A viral 'justice for breonna taylor' petition on change- dot-org now has more than three million signatures.

The petition was created..

After louisville police officers shot and killed taylor during a late-night "no- knock" warrant search at her apartment in march... in an drug investigation.

The petition calls for the arrest of all of the officers involved in taylor's death... and an end to "no-knock" warrants, which were suspened in louisville last week.

The person who started the petition says she will lead a virtual protest tomorrow..june 5th..

On what would have been taylor's 27th birthday.

The virtual protest directs people to call, email and tweet public officials, like governor andy beshear and senator mitch mcconnell.

Yesterday..

Louisville's metro council public safety committee, unanimously passed a 'breonna's law' proposal limiting the use of no-knock warrants.

The proposal will go to the full metro council for a vote on june 11.