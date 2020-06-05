George Floyd Protests Causing a Surge in Something That Could Be a Key in the 2020 Election Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:58s - Published 3 days ago George Floyd Protests Causing a Surge in Something That Could Be a Key in the 2020 Election One of the big factors that could determine whether Joe Biden becomes the next president or if President Trump gets a second term is voter registration. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this RaggedBlueBear🐻🏏 I'm sorry but these protests for #BlackLivesMatter are sadly just thugs who enjoy causing trouble they are NOT doin… https://t.co/3uwVOI693g 13 minutes ago Julio Monterio RT @jasparcj: This is what 99% of the black lives matter protests for George Floyd in London today looked like. All you see on the media is… 17 minutes ago TE'AUSHIA💋 RT @JDiamond1: In LA, photog Barbara Davidson was shoved by a police officer "After saying, “Sir, I am a journalist covering this,” Ms. Dav… 1 hour ago shannon George Floyd’s family came out and said they’re against the violent protests yet people are causing chaos in his na… https://t.co/gsiBlutJfd 2 hours ago