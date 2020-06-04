USA protests: Indian-American shelters 70 demonstrators in his house

Protests have been raging in US against death of an African-American man, George Floyd.

Violent protests have also been witnessed in several parts of US.

Rahul Dubey, an Indian-American, gave shelter to 70 protesters at his home in Washington DC.

Protesters across US have been protesting since May 25.

46-year-old Floyd was allegedly killed by police in Minneapolis.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced curfew after protests near White House.

Nearly 40 cities imposed curfew in response to violent protests across the US.

Countrywide protests erupted after a video showed a cop kneeling on Floyd's neck.