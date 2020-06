Vikram Chandra on Delhi CM Kejriwal’s warning to hospitals & other top news

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal warned hospitals to be transparent about data over beds and testing as cases of patients being turned down emerge.

While the government's Delhi Corona app is designed to provide real-time information about the availability of beds and ventilators, there is an apparent mismatch between data on the app and the ground reality.

With the rise of Covid-19 cases in India, there is a dire need for a solution quick and fast.