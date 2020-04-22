Global  

Wineries Welcome Go-Ahead to Reopen Tasting Rooms With Restrictions
On Friday, Governor Newsom issued orders to allow wine tasting to resume in California but, as much as Napa Valley wineries have been looking forward to the news, it still caught some of them by surprise.

John Ramos reports.

(6-6-20)

