Brands, Gyms Flee CrossFit After CEO Tweets Insensitive Remark About George Floyd

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman tweeted an insensitive comment about George Floyd on Saturday, and now, brands are fleeing.

It was in response to a tweet from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation classifying racism and discrimination as a public health issue.

According to Business Insider, Reebok and some affiliate gyms are ending their partnerships with CrossFit after Glassman tweeted, 'It's FLOYD-19.