Black Lives Matter Protesters Toppled Slave Trader Statue

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Reuters Black Lives Matter protesters in the UK tore down a statue of Edward Colston, a former slave trader.

Protesters in Bristol on Sunday used rope to topple the statue before rolling it into the River Avon.

Some users posted videos of the statue coming down on Twitter.

Alon Aviram @AlAviram Well that put an end to the debate (unless someone tries to put it back up) slave trader Edward Colston statue taken down in #Bristol #BlackLivesMattters

WATCH: Black Lives Matter Protesters Tear Down Slave Trader Statue in Bristol, Toss It Into the River

As the United States continues to witness protests over the death of *George Floyd*, numerous...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Central Somerset GazetteIndependentSBSHull Daily MailUSATODAY.com


Former City midfielder Liam Rosenior backs toppling of Colston statue

Former City midfielder Liam Rosenior backs toppling of Colston statueThe Derby County coach went to Colston's school in Bristol and has celebrated the moment the statue...
Bristol Post - Published

Statue of Bristol slave trader pulled down, thrown into river during protest

Statue of Bristol slave trader pulled down, thrown into river during protestA statue of a 17th century slave trader in Bristol has been pulled down by Black Lives Matter...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Wales Online




YahooNewsUK

Yahoo News UK One woman shouted, "stop, stop, stop" at her fellow Black Lives Matter protesters https://t.co/Gog7rW7mLc 3 seconds ago

BtwJenkinse

stagatha2

creamisery

FJEB88

BartMurawski

batflyer

tornyor

Moment statue of slaver trader pulled down in Bristol by BLM protesters [Video]

Moment statue of slaver trader pulled down in Bristol by BLM protesters

This is the moment a statue of a slave trader was torn down by Black Lives Matters protesters.Footage shows the prominent 19th century statue of Edward Colston, who who acquired a significant part of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:13Published
Black Lives Matter Sues Federal Government Over Excessive Police Force [Video]

Black Lives Matter Sues Federal Government Over Excessive Police Force

The D.C. chapter of the BLM movement filed a lawsuit accusing federal law enforcement of violating the constitutional rights of protesters.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
GRAPHIC: Man drives car into Seattle protesters, shoots bystander: police [Video]

GRAPHIC: Man drives car into Seattle protesters, shoots bystander: police

PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIDEO. Eyewitness video showed a man driving his car into a crowd of protesters in Seattle on Sunday (June 7), apparently shooting and wounding a demonstrator who..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published