Black Lives Matter Protesters Toppled Slave Trader Statue

Reuters Black Lives Matter protesters in the UK tore down a statue of Edward Colston, a former slave trader.

Protesters in Bristol on Sunday used rope to topple the statue before rolling it into the River Avon.

Some users posted videos of the statue coming down on Twitter.

Alon Aviram @AlAviram Well that put an end to the debate (unless someone tries to put it back up) slave trader Edward Colston statue taken down in #Bristol #BlackLivesMattters