BTS' fanbase match their $1M Black Lives Matter donation

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 02:12s - Published
BTS' ARMY have matched the band's $1 million Black Lives Matter donation in 24 hours.

0
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Bangkok PostBBC NewsAceShowbizReutersContactMusic


Independent - Published

Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Billboard.comContactMusic




Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:38Published
Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:51Published
Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:45Published