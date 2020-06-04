BTS' fanbase match their $1M Black Lives Matter donation

BTS' ARMY have matched the band's $1 million Black Lives Matter donation in 24 hours.

BTS is standing up against racial injustice. The K-Pop group, consisting of members Jin, Suga,...

'We are moved by the generosity,' the foundation's managing director Kailee Scales said

About 35,000 loyal BTS fans, part of a group centered in Europe and the U.S., joined their pop heroes...