|
|
|
BTS' fanbase match their $1M Black Lives Matter donation
|
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 02:12s - Published
BTS' fanbase match their $1M Black Lives Matter donation
BTS' ARMY have matched the band's $1 million Black Lives Matter donation in 24 hours.
Related news from verified sources
|About 35,000 loyal BTS fans, part of a group centered in Europe and the U.S., joined their pop heroes...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Bangkok Post •BBC News •AceShowbiz •Reuters •ContactMusic
|'We are moved by the generosity,' the foundation's managing director Kailee Scales said
Independent - Published
|BTS is standing up against racial injustice. The K-Pop group, consisting of members Jin, Suga,...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com •ContactMusic
|
|
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
|