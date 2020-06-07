|
BTS Inspires ARMY to Match Band's $1 Million Black Lives Matter Donation | Billboard News
BTS Inspires ARMY to Match Band's $1 Million Black Lives Matter Donation | Billboard News
BTS and Big Hit Entertainment's $1 million donation to Black Lives Matter inspired fans to band together and match giving that amount to BLM and other organizations committed to racial equality.
