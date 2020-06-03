Global  

Protesters Call To Defund Police After George Floyd's Death

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:54s
Demonstrators are demanding police funding be redirected to community programs. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

UK police stand with those appalled by George Floyd death

Wednesday, 3rd June, 2020 UK police leaders have come together and published a statement about...
West Yorkshire Police - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Barr, in FNC interview, calls defund police push ‘dangerous’ and ‘wrong’

Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday blasted calls from protesters and activists to defund police...
FOXNews.com - Published

George Floyd death: Million dollar bail for murder accused officer Derek Chauvin

George Floyd death: Million dollar bail for murder accused officer Derek ChauvinA judge has set a $1 million bail for a Minneapolis officer charged with second-degree murder in...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Independent




jbaby56

Jbaby56 Protesters call for cities to defund police, but what does it mean? https://t.co/qRly7Ntjgp via @usatoday 17 minutes ago

EYESNHOUSEHaute

I Shall Not Be Moved. RT @shitebart: In New York City, council members pushed back against Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plans to cut the police budget by le… 28 minutes ago

GeraldAMarshal2

Gerald A. Marshall U @SpeakerPelosi @HouseDemocrats @SenateDems Go ahead, defund the police. Then who will you call when the protesters are outside your window? 42 minutes ago

RubysMom55

Linda Miwa 1/Agree with @clairecmc "Branding matters." "Defund the police" will be misused by some to scare people who stand w… https://t.co/o9RqNSrcOF 2 hours ago

Elijah22009572

Elijah RT @CBSNews: .@Grace_Segers explains what protesters really mean when they call to "defund the police," and what critics often misunderstan… 2 hours ago

ConnorofKane

Plain Kane RT @n_yang: What does “defund the police” mean? Supporters say it isn’t about eliminating PDs or stripping agencies of all of their $. They… 2 hours ago

Valerie50875530

Valerie RT @davidicke: U.S. protesters call to ‘Defund the Police.’ What would that look like? https://t.co/K5qr74jAcS https://t.co/dYMssFUhtT 2 hours ago

ND_cowboyFan

Cowboy fan4 life @LeeHolly81 @realDonaldTrump When all these protesters get Covid from 10’s of Thousands huddled together, Plez don’… https://t.co/PheZDiX6Hu 2 hours ago


Mourners Gather, Honor George Floyd As Push Towards Police Reform Grows [Video]

Mourners Gather, Honor George Floyd As Push Towards Police Reform Grows

Mourners gathered in Texas on Monday to pay their respects to George Floyd. Floyd, a 46-year-old father and black American, died in police custody two weeks ago. Pressure for sweeping reforms to the..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:42Published
Democrats kneel to honour George Floyd [Video]

Democrats kneel to honour George Floyd

Senior Democrats kneeled for eight minutes and 46 seconds in honour of black man killed in police custody.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:51Published
Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin Makes First Court Appearance In George Floyd Case, Faces $1M Bail With Conditions [Video]

Ex-Officer Derek Chauvin Makes First Court Appearance In George Floyd Case, Faces $1M Bail With Conditions

The former police officer accused of murdering George Floyd remains in jail, Esme Murphy has the latest (2:05). WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 8, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:05Published