Final Public Memorial Held For George Floyd

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Two weeks after George Floyd's death, mourners, including members of law enforcement, paid their respects in Houston.

CBS2's Danya Bacchus reports.

Children speak up at George Floyd memorial amid their parents' hopes and fears

At a New York City memorial for George Floyd on Thursday, Corte Ellis held a sign he had made using a...
George Floyd Public Memorial in Houston Gets Underway, Live Stream

The people of Houston are paying their respects to George Floyd in his hometown -- a public viewing...
George Floyd death: Police officer Derek Chauvin to appear in court two weeks after killing

Ex-Minneapolis cop will attend court for first time on Monday, as mourners gather at final George...
George Floyd Memorial Service To Be Held Tuesday In Texas [Video]

George Floyd Memorial Service To Be Held Tuesday In Texas

Tomorrow, the city of Houston, Texas holds a final memorial for Floyd, Jeff Wagner reports (1:46). WCCO 4 News at 5 – June 8, 2020

Denver Held It's Own Memorial For George Floyd In Civic Center Park Today [Video]

Denver Held It's Own Memorial For George Floyd In Civic Center Park Today

Today the city of Denver provide a safe space for the public to pay respect for George Floyd.

Thousands Gather Outside Of George Floyd's Memorial Service [Video]

Thousands Gather Outside Of George Floyd's Memorial Service

The ceremony itself was closed to the public, Reg Chapman reports (1:36). WCCO 4 News At 6 – June 4, 2020

