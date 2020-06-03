Trump campaign focuses on Ohio as polls show Joe Biden leading nationally
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:53s - Published
2 days ago
Trump campaign focuses on Ohio as polls show Joe Biden leading nationally.
Related news from verified sources
President Trump held two big campaign-related meetings in the Oval Office on Thursday to discuss...
FOXNews.com - Published
6 days ago
The president is set to hold his first rally since the coronavirus shuttered most of the country,...
NYTimes.com - Published
11 hours ago
As polls show President Trump significantly trailing his rival, Joseph R. Biden Jr., his campaign is...
NYTimes.com - Published
1 week ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Biden Hits New Milestone Joe Biden just hit a new milestone that Hillary Clinton never did: scoring 50% in a presidential poll. According to CNN Biden eclipsed 50% (51%) in live interview polls. Biden reached at least 50% in.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:31 Published 3 days ago
Fast-Food Chains Accused Of Fundingg Trump's Campaign On social media there were claims that fast-food chains like Wendy’s were funding President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. According to Business Insider, several places denied donating to any.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 3 days ago