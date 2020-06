Tucson may revise law on taking video of police

Critics feared it would prevent videos of misconduct

QUESTIONED.

VIDEOS OF POLICEBRUTALITY -- HAVE GIVEN RISETO THE BLACK LIVES MATTERMOVEMENT -- ACROSS THECOUNTRY.

NOW -- THE CITY OFTUCSON HAS PASSED AN ORDINANCETHAT KEEPS PEOPLE -- FROMFILMING THE POLICE -- (INSIDEA CRIME SCENE.

NINE ON YOURSIDE'S CRAIG SMITH REPORTS --THERE'S CONTROVERSY OVERWHETHER THIS LAW PROTECTS THEPOLICE -- FROM GETTING CAUGHTABUSING THEIR POWER.

AND NOW-- A FAMOUS RAPPER IS GETTINGINVOLVED.

14-30 PLEASE DROPWHEN GRAPHICS ON SCREEN1:35-1:55 TRT 1:55WHEN A MINNEAPOLIS POLICEOFFICER PUT HIS KNEE ON GEORGEFLOYD'S THROAT AND LEFT ITTHERE UNTIL FLYNN DIED,SOMEONE WAS ABLE TO CATCH ITON VIDEO.

EASY ACCESS TO VIDEOCAMERAS HAS MADE IT POSSIBLETO DOCUMENT OTHER DEATHS THATCALLED POLICE INTO QUESTION.IN APRIL TUCSON CITY COUNCILPASSED AN ORDINANCE THAT SAYSIN PART, POLICE.

"...MAYRESTRICT INDIVIDUALS FROMPHYSICALLY ENTERING CRIMESCENES OR AREAS IMMEDIATELYSURROUNDING WHERE SUCHENFORCEMENT ACTIVITY,INVESTIGATIONS, AND OTHERPOLICE- RELATED ACTIVITIES ARETAKING PLACE." THAT LED TOCOMPLAINTS THAT POLICE COULDSTOP PEOPLE FROM CATCHINGMISCONDUCT ON VIDEO...INCLUDEA TWEET FROM RAPPER ICE CUBETHAT SAYS, "TUCSON JUST LOSTME.

NEVER GOING BACK THEREAGAIN UNTIL THAT (EXPLETIVEDELETED) CHANGES BACK.

THEPUBLIC HAS A RIGHT TO KNOW."NOW TUCSON MAYOR REGINA ROMEROTWEETED BACK SAYING "THIS ISMISINFORMATION.

THE ORDINANCEEXPLICITLY RECOGNIZES ANDCODIFIES THAT THE PUBLIC HAS ACLEAR RIGHT TO FREE SPEECH ANDTO RECORD POLICE ACTIVITIESTHAT OCCUR IN PUBLIC.RECORDING THE POLICE ISPERFECTLY LEGAL IN THE CITY OFTUCSON." THE ORDINANCE WAS ARESPONSE TO VIDEOS SO OBSCENEWE SIMPLY CAN NOT PUT THEMON-AIR.

THEY ARE FROM PEOPLEWHO GO OUT OF THEIR WAY TOSHOUT INSULTS AT POLICE, THENPOST THEM FOR ON- LINEAUDIENCES THAT LIKE THAT SORTOF THING.

THE CITY SAYS IT'SPERFECTLY LEGAL TO COLLECTVIDEO OUTSIDE POLICE LINES.EVEN SO THE CITY 'S ORDINANCEHAS RAISED CONCERNS THATPOLICE MAY USE IT TO PREVENTVIDEOS OF AUTHENTIC POLICEABUSE.

NOW MAYOR ROMERO SAYSSHE WILL ASK CITY COUNCIL TOREVIEW THE ORDINANCE AND MAYREVISE THE LANGUAGE.

SHE SAYSIN PART, "THE FEAR THAT OURBLACK BROTHERS AND SISTERSFEEL DURING THEIR INTERACTIONSWITH LAW ENFORCEMENT IS VERYREAL.

THE ABILITY TO RECORDMEMBERS OF OUR POLICEDEPARTMENT IS A CRITICALMECHANISM FOR PUBLICACCOUNTABILITY, AND IN MANYINSTANCES, THE ONLY WAYINJUSTICES AND ABUSES HAVEBEEN EXPOSED ACROSS THECOUNTRY." CRAIG SMITH KGUN9 ONYOUR SIDEAFTER VIOLENT PROTESTS SPREADACROSS THE