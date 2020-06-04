Global  

UAPD Chief: Treatment of George Floyd was 'appalling' and 'wrong'

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ
UAPD Chief: Treatment of George Floyd was 'appalling' and 'wrong'

UAPD Chief: Treatment of George Floyd was 'appalling' and 'wrong'

In a statement, University of Arizona police chief Brian Seastone said the death was "appalling to me both as a citizen and as a law enforcement professional.

These actions are completely contrary to sound police practice.

This was wrong."

