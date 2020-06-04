UAPD Chief: Treatment of George Floyd was 'appalling' and 'wrong'
In a statement, University of Arizona police chief Brian Seastone said the death was "appalling to me both as a citizen and as a law enforcement professional.
These actions are completely contrary to sound police practice.
This was wrong."
Olivia Jackson RT @kgun9: UAPD Chief: Treatment of George Floyd was 'appalling' and 'wrong.'
https://t.co/ftCKFPVoyi https://t.co/hpvJ1hyt3x 7 hours ago
KGUN9 On Your Side UAPD Chief: Treatment of George Floyd was 'appalling' and 'wrong.'
https://t.co/ftCKFPVoyi https://t.co/hpvJ1hyt3x 8 hours ago
Momento de tensión en protestas en ReddingDurante las protestas del martes en Redding, un grupo de contra protestas antagonizaron a los manifestantes en favor de la justicia para George Floyd creando un momento tenso.
Urging Fans To Attend LGBTQ Solidarity Protest, Lili Reinhart Comes Out As Bisexual'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart took to Instagram Stories to urge her fans to attend a Black Lives Matter solidarity protest. The West Hollywood, California demonstration was organized by the LGBTQ..