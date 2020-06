Vigil held for George Floyd in Tucson

Hundreds gathered at the parking lot of Dunbar Academy to protest police brutality, honor George Floyd

AS NINE ONYOUR SIDE'S ROGELIOMARESREPORTS -- IT DREW A LARGECROWD -- AND WAS OVER BY THESTART OF AN 8 P-M CURFEW. VIGIL FOR GEORGE FLOYD,HUNDREDS GATHER TO HONORMEMORY OF GEORGE FLOYD INTUCSON JENEEN HILL, FLOYDVIGIL SPEAKER VIGIL FOR GEORGEFLOYD, HUNDREDS GATHER TOHONOR MEMORY OF GEORGE FLOYDIN TUCSON A SMALL GROUPGATHERED HERE AFTER THEINITIAL DEMONSTRATION BUT FORTHE MOST PART IT WAS APEACEFUL PROTEST OF POLICEBRUTALITY AND AN EVENT TOHONOR THE MEMORY OF GEORGEFLOYD HERE IN TUCSON.

HUNDREDS GATHERED AT THEPARKING LOT OF THE DUNBARACADEMY.

THEY HEARD MULTIPLESPEAKERS TALKING ON ISSUES OFRACE, LAW ENFORCEMENT AND THEINTERACTION BETWEEN THE TWO --AND HONORING THE LIFE OFGEORGE FLOYD AMONG THEM JENEENHILL.

I CAN LOOK OUT ONTHIS AUDIENCE AND I SEE FACESOF PEOPLE WHO SINCE I'VE BEENIN TUCSON THESE LAST SIXMONTHS HAVE LOVED ON ME LIKE ASISTER BUT AT THE SAME TIMEI'M AFRAID OF THEM.

HILLADDRESSED THE GATHERING AS ACONCERN MOTHER.

MY SONS, IHAVE THREE, 24, 19 AND 17 YEARDS GETTING READY TO GO OFFIN THE ARMY WHERE I THINKHE'LL BE SAFER THAN WALKINGTHE STREETS IN AMERICA BECAUSETHE POLICE ARE TRYING TO KILLMY BABIES.

THISCOUNTRY HAS BEEN TRYING TOTELL US THAT ARE BOYS AREPOISON, THAT OUR BOYS ARE BAD. THE CROWD WAS LARGE,VERY SUPPORTIVE OF THE MESSAGEAND COMPLIANT WITH THE LAW --LEAVING THE AREA BEFORE ASTATE-WIDE CURFEW OF 8 P-MORDERED BY GOVERNOR DOUG DUCEYSUNDAY.

THE MESSAGE LEFT INTHE WAKE OF THIS GATHERING... WE ARE HUMANS!

TREAT LIKESUCH!

