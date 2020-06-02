Candlelight Vigil for Floyd

Reporter brandon benitez was at the vigil to show us this peaceful ceremony.

A vigil that was scheduled to take place last friday happened tonight in the parking lot of the new life assembly well more than 50 people gathered in solidarity with the black lives matter movement.

They chanted, sang, and held a candlelit 8 minute and 46 second moment of silence for floyd who died in the custody of minneapolis police... a turnout so great they might turn this into a weekly thing.

In corning, brandon benitez ann cycco... the statue of a colonial leader who enslaved native americans is now gone from sacramento.

Construction