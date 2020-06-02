Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Candlelight Vigil for Floyd
Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Candlelight Vigil for Floyd

Candlelight Vigil for Floyd

New Life Assembly hosted a candlelight vigil commemorating George Floyd and supporting the Black Lives Matter movement

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Reporter brandon benitez was at the vigil to show us this peaceful ceremony.

A vigil that was scheduled to take place last friday happened tonight in the parking lot of the new life assembly well more than 50 people gathered in solidarity with the black lives matter movement.

They chanted, sang, and held a candlelit 8 minute and 46 second moment of silence for floyd who died in the custody of minneapolis police... a turnout so great they might turn this into a weekly thing.

In corning, brandon benitez ann cycco... the statue of a colonial leader who enslaved native americans is now gone from sacramento.

Construction





Tweets about this

MyCentralJersey

MyCentralJersey Hundreds, mostly young adults, gathered Sunday night at Heritage Park to honor George Floyd and other victims of po… https://t.co/V4lYNIKquz 8 hours ago

MantisToboggan7

Mike Morris A very special double episode this week! Part I features Ambreia and Jalissa, Cheyenne activists who spoke very pow… https://t.co/EBJ6oT2T6E 10 hours ago

MJalonschi

Manny Jalonschi RT @TimesLedger: Hundreds of 1199SEIU members staged a candlelight vigil at Mount Sinai Queens Hospital in Astoria to honor thousands of it… 13 hours ago

TimesLedger

TimesLedger Hundreds of 1199SEIU members staged a candlelight vigil at Mount Sinai Queens Hospital in Astoria to honor thousand… https://t.co/i3Q3lJfNqb 13 hours ago

StevenAlv

Stream Dirty Computer Hi fresno and I guess Clovis people tomorrow (June 16th) there will be a George Floyd mural and candlelight vigil… https://t.co/3ijMkaRjGU 13 hours ago

hepnewyorkorg

Healthcare Education RT @ridgewoodtimes: Hundreds of 1199SEIU members staged a candlelight vigil at Mount Sinai Queens Hospital in Astoria to honor thousands of… 17 hours ago

CarlottaMohamed

Carlotta RT @QNS: Hundreds of 1199SEIU members staged a candlelight vigil at Mount Sinai Queens Hospital in Astoria to honor thousands of its member… 17 hours ago

ridgewoodtimes

Ridgewood Times Hundreds of 1199SEIU members staged a candlelight vigil at Mount Sinai Queens Hospital in Astoria to honor thousand… https://t.co/voAthFKqGl 17 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tuesday night protest following BLM Candlelight Vigil [Video]

Tuesday night protest following BLM Candlelight Vigil

Tuesday night protest following BLM Candlelight Vigil

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:14Published
New Hartford rally [Video]

New Hartford rally

New Hartford has candlelight vigil for George Floyd

Credit: WKTVPublished
Peaceful Protest Held Outside Barclays Center [Video]

Peaceful Protest Held Outside Barclays Center

Demonstrators held a candlelight vigil steps from the arena to protest the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody in Minneapolis last week. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:39Published