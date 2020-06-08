Houston Says Goodbye To George Floyd
Thousands line up for a public viewing honoring George Floyd in his longtime hometown of Houston, Texas.
NBC's Wendy Woolfolk reports.
Moving Tributes Held For George Floyd Across The CountryThe memorials were plenty in Floyd's hometown of Houston on Monday. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports
Tampa's Old City Hall illuminated in honor of George FloydThe City of Tampa honored George Floyd by illuminating Old City Hall in crimson and gold, the colors of his high school Alma mater in Houston.
Pain And Grief In Houston For George FloydThousands showed up for the public visitation.