Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Vide Of New Jersey Police Shooting

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:01s - Published
New Vide Of New Jersey Police Shooting

New Vide Of New Jersey Police Shooting

New video shows the moment a New Jersey state trooper shot and killed an unarmed black man.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

New Jersey police officers help lead peaceful march for George Floyd in nation’s latest act of solidarity

A New Jersey police chief and several officers marched in solidarity with protesters in one of the...
FOXNews.com - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

2 Survive After Breaching Whale Capsizes Boat Along Jersey Shore [Video]

2 Survive After Breaching Whale Capsizes Boat Along Jersey Shore

Two people survived after they were tossed into the ocean when a breaching whale capsized their boat along the New Jersey shore. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:27Published
Video Shows Tense Moments Leading To Deadly Shooting Involving N.J. State Trooper [Video]

Video Shows Tense Moments Leading To Deadly Shooting Involving N.J. State Trooper

The incident happened on May 23 and Gov. Phil Murphy spoke about it during his daily briefing on Monday. CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:06Published
Unarmed Black Man Shot, Killed During Struggle With New Jersey State Trooper [Video]

Unarmed Black Man Shot, Killed During Struggle With New Jersey State Trooper

Kimberly Davis reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:54Published