Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why June Marks a Special Date for William & Kate

Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Why June Marks a Special Date for William & Kate

Why June Marks a Special Date for William & Kate

June marks a big day for Prince William and Kate Middleton!

The 9th marks the date when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made their first official public appearance as a married couple nine years ago.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

PlaceNorthWest

PlaceNorthWest SPECIAL OFFER ENDING | June marks the final month that our 30% discount across all online opportunities will be ava… https://t.co/xXltGOzCxc 1 day ago

AndyGormanGolf

REMOTE ‘LIVE’ COACHING 5+ years experience. Andy Gorman Live This week marks our last Instagram Live session, but we have a special announcement during that li… https://t.co/uopwzomWlo 1 week ago