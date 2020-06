'Corona express will ensure your exit from West Bengal': Amit Shah

Amit Shah hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her 'corona express' remark.

Shah said that this corona express would prove to be her exit route from West Bengal.

Shah accused the Bengal Chief Minister of insulting the migrant workers and said that the Central govt did all it could to aid them in the hour of crisis.

