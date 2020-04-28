Global  

5 Foods You Should Never Give Your Dog With more people adopting and fostering pets during the current health crisis, it's important to know what NOT to give your dog.

1.

Garlic and Onions Both of these foods contain thiosulphate, which damages dogs' red blood cells and can lead to anemia.

2.

Avocado Avocado contains a toxin called persin, which can cause your dog to develop intestinal issues.

3.

Macadamia Nuts Though some nuts are okay to give to your dog, macadamia nuts contain a toxin that can be harmful to your furry friend's nervous system.

4.

Chocolate Most people already know this one, but it bears repeating.

Chocolate is highly toxic to dogs.

5.

Grapes and Raisins These can cause serious kidney damage in your dog, which can be fatal.

