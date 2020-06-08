Biden, Democrats Distance Themselves From Calls to Defund the Police

Biden, Democrats Distance Themselves From Calls to Defund the Police Several top Democrats made such statements after a Sunday tweet from President Donald Trump characterized them as "radical." Donald Trump, Twitter Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden stated his position on the matter emphatically.

Joe Biden, via 'The Hill' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the topic in an interview on MSNBC.

Nancy Pelosi, via 'The Hill' West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin referred to calls to defund the police as "crazy." Joe Manchin, via 'The Hill'