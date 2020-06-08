Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden, Democrats Distance Themselves From Calls to Defund the Police

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Biden, Democrats Distance Themselves From Calls to Defund the Police

Biden, Democrats Distance Themselves From Calls to Defund the Police

Biden, Democrats Distance Themselves From Calls to Defund the Police Several top Democrats made such statements after a Sunday tweet from President Donald Trump characterized them as "radical." Donald Trump, Twitter Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden stated his position on the matter emphatically.

Joe Biden, via 'The Hill' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed the topic in an interview on MSNBC.

Nancy Pelosi, via 'The Hill' West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin referred to calls to defund the police as "crazy." Joe Manchin, via 'The Hill'

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

President Trump slams calls to defund police as Democrats unveil police reform legislation

President Trump says he's "appalled" by calls to defund police departments in the wake of intense...
CBS News - Published

Key Democrats spurn push to defund police amid Trump attacks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and his allies have seized on calls to “defund the...
Seattle Times - Published

US Democrats introduce sweeping legislation to reform police

US Democrats introduce sweeping legislation to reform policeThe Justice in Policing Act of 2020 was introduced on Monday by top Democratic lawmakers House...
WorldNews - Published



Tweets about this