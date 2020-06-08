Biden, Democrats Distance
Themselves From Calls
to Defund the Police Several top Democrats made such
statements after a Sunday tweet from President
Donald Trump characterized them as "radical." Donald Trump, Twitter Democratic presidential nominee
Joe Biden stated his position
on the matter emphatically.
Joe Biden,
via 'The Hill' House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
addressed the topic in an
interview on MSNBC.
Nancy Pelosi,
via 'The Hill' West Virginia Democratic
Senator Joe Manchin referred to
calls to defund the police as "crazy." Joe Manchin,
via 'The Hill'