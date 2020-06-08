North Korea Is Severing
Communications With South Korea North Korea made the announcement
on Tuesday, which analysts suspect is a
move to force concessions from South Korea.
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean
leader Kim Jong Un, was said to have
been instrumental in the decision.
North Korea said it would suspend
contact due to the actions of activist
defectors who send balloons carrying
propaganda letters over the border.
According to NBC News, Kim Yo Jong and a senior
North Korean official also described South Korea as
“the enemy” in a meeting.
An official from South Korea’s Unification
Ministry said that communications between the
two countries “must be maintained as agreed.”