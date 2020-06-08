North Korea Is Severing Communications With South Korea

North Korea Is Severing Communications With South Korea North Korea made the announcement on Tuesday, which analysts suspect is a move to force concessions from South Korea.

Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was said to have been instrumental in the decision.

North Korea said it would suspend contact due to the actions of activist defectors who send balloons carrying propaganda letters over the border.

According to NBC News, Kim Yo Jong and a senior North Korean official also described South Korea as “the enemy” in a meeting.

An official from South Korea’s Unification Ministry said that communications between the two countries “must be maintained as agreed.”