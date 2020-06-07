Reaction to President Trump's tweet

Esper's Split With Trump Over Sending US Troops To Kill Protests Put Him In Hot Water



When US Defense Secretary Mark Esper publicly split with President Donald Trump amid nationwide protests, he was gambling with his career. Business Insider reports Trump was furious with Esper for not

Biden, Democrats Distance Themselves From Calls to Defund the Police



Biden, Democrats Distance Themselves From Calls to Defund the Police Several top Democrats made such statements after a Sunday tweet from President Donald Trump characterized them as "radical."