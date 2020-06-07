Reaction to President Trump's tweet
Gov.
Cuomo called on President Trump to apologize for his tweet about Martin Gugino.
Esper's Split With Trump Over Sending US Troops To Kill Protests Put Him In Hot WaterWhen US Defense Secretary Mark Esper publicly split with President Donald Trump amid nationwide protests, he was gambling with his career. Business Insider reports Trump was furious with Esper for not..
Biden, Democrats Distance Themselves From Calls to Defund the PoliceBiden, Democrats Distance
Themselves From Calls
to Defund the Police Several top Democrats made such
statements after a Sunday tweet from President
Donald Trump characterized them as "radical."..
'How reckless, how irresponsible, how mean, how crude.' -Cuomo on Trump tweetNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo slammed U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday for his tweet criticizing an elderly protester who was captured on video bleeding on the floor after police officers in..