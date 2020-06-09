George Floyd Laid To Rest In Houston After Private Service

Sanya Bacchus reports on final farewell for George Floyd at private service in Houston (6-9-2020)

George Floyd, 46, will be laid to rest in a private service in Houston today, 15 days after he was...

(CNN)Family and close friends will gather in Houston on Tuesday for the funeral of George Floyd, two...

A private funeral for George Floyd is being held at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston. Floyd...

I Am the Man in the Arena RT @GinnyGinny_1 : Was George Floyd laid to rest today? Finally? 2 minutes ago

#GodT RT @WNEMTV5news : Several people gathered in Flint at the Chevy Commons for a vigil on the same day George Floyd is being laid to rest. htt… 2 minutes ago

Country Girl RT @washingtonpost : "Fight for my brother." As George Floyd is laid to rest, his family implores the nation to continue quest for justice h… 2 minutes ago

JD RT @PamSuranoKDKA : Walking and biking, peaceful demonstrations from Monroeville to Pittsburgh on the day George Floyd is laid to rest. @KDK … 2 minutes ago

Crystal Rose RT @wvjoe911 : Trump Doesn’t Mention George Floyd’s Name Once On The Day He’s Laid To Rest https://t.co/l0acI5hMbc via @politicususa 1 minute ago

♀♥ GoddessVenus Absolutely emotional day of mourning for Americans across the country as George Floyd was laid to rest. The 40 mi… https://t.co/YVNlFiqqkq 22 seconds ago

♡⚘Queen Sugga♡⚘ RT @TheRoot : George Floyd Laid to Rest in Houston, Following Weeks of Protests Calling for Racial Justice and an End to Police Brutality ht… 15 seconds ago

M D Olson RT @JoyAnnReid : These reports out of Georgia that reek of voter suppression are a bitter irony on the very morning George Floyd is laid to… 11 seconds ago