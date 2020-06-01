Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd And Minneapolis Cop Charged In His Death Had A History
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:04s - Published
George Floyd And Minneapolis Cop Charged In His Death Had A History

George Floyd And Minneapolis Cop Charged In His Death Had A History

Jeff Pegues said the two men used to work together at a club and former co-workers said they did not get along.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Derek Chauvin, cop charged in George Floyd death, moved to maximum-security prison

Derek Chauvin, cop charged in George Floyd death, moved to maximum-security prison The former cop charged with murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd has been transferred...
New Zealand Herald - Published

George Floyd: Trump says 'something snapped' in officer who knelt on victim's neck for almost nine minutes

Donald Trump said "something snapped" in the ex-Minneapolis cop who kneeled on the neck of George...
Independent - Published

George Floyd death: Police officer Derek Chauvin to appear in court two weeks after killing

Ex-Minneapolis cop will attend court for first time on Monday, as mourners gather at final George...
Independent - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com




Tweets about this

SoNewtonFerals

Julie Core Former Minneapolis officer charged in George Floyd’s death accused of voting illegally in Florida https://t.co/dWU1zsle5g 2 minutes ago

BandCgames

Joan Wendland RT @MatthewSpira: "George Floyd and Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged with murder in his death, not only knew each other from worki… 3 minutes ago

Army13Ret

RetArmy13 RT @WFLA: Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd, is also being accused of voting illegally… 5 minutes ago

Throat_Punch

Jen Mann RT @fox4kc: The former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd is also being accused of voting illegally in two Florid… 13 minutes ago

LookUp25297396

Look Up RT @yashar: George Floyd Worked With Officer Charged in His Death In the year before their fatal encounter, George Floyd and Derek Chauvin… 17 minutes ago

MatthewSpira

Matthew Spira "George Floyd and Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged with murder in his death, not only knew each other from… https://t.co/vwylrnPOno 17 minutes ago

LookUp25297396

Look Up RT @ABC7: George Floyd and Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in his death, worked as security guards at the same nightclub i… 18 minutes ago

petiteblades

emma nicole 🌿 defund the police @GIRLINLAURENT I looked this up and it’s about them getting out on bail, they’re still being charged this is just a… https://t.co/JGWhrdJC1K 22 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Funeral service honors George Floyd in his hometown of Houston [Video]

Funeral service honors George Floyd in his hometown of Houston

Family members and friends on Tuesday said a final goodbye to George Floyd at his funeral service in his hometown of Houston. The 46-year-old father's death in police custody in Minneapolis has..

Credit: Newsvia English     Duration: 00:46Published
Boris Johnson: We must back police while supporting Black Lives Matter protests [Video]

Boris Johnson: We must back police while supporting Black Lives Matter protests

The Prime Minister has stressed that it is "absolutely vital" to back police, while balancing the need to support protests from the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:20Published
George Floyd laid to rest [Video]

George Floyd laid to rest

Hundreds of mourners have braved searing heat to line the funeral procession for George Floyd in Houston. Mr Floyd, whose death in police custody in Minneapolis sparked race protests around the world,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published