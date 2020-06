Covid-free: 9 countries which stopped virus, from New Zealand to Montenegro

At least 9 nations so far have been able to stamp out the Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus, which causes the Covid-19 illness.

These include New Zealand, Tanzania, Fiji, Montenegro, Vatican City, Seychelles, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Timor-Leste, and Papua New Guinea.

Most of these countries have small populations and were able to control the virus from spreading too far and fast in the initial days.

The latest additions to the list have been New Zealand and Tanzania.

