George Floy'd's Brother Testifies Before Congress
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:31s - Published
George Floy'd's Brother Testifies Before Congress
George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, told Congress that his brother "didn't deserve to die over $20," and called for police accountability and reform.
