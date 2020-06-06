Global  

George Floy'd's Brother Testifies Before Congress
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:31s - Published
George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, told Congress that his brother "didn't deserve to die over $20," and called for police accountability and reform.

